25K in cash as immediate ex-gratia to riot victims

New Delhi: An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 thousand on the spot in cash has been announced by the Delhi government to victims of the Delhi violence whose houses were either gutted or were substantially damaged during the riots.

Announcing an immediate compensation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “For those who have lost their houses or substantially damaged, we will provide an immediate compensation of Rs 25 thousand.”

Kejriwal said the entire house compensation will follow after a detailed assessment by Public Works Department (PWD).

The Delhi government claims the process of assessment will be completed within 2-3 days.

The Delhi government will issue forms for compensation through newspapers to be distributed on Saturday, or through a specially developed mobile application. The victims can fill these forms and submit them at District Magistrate”s office in North East Delhi.

The mobile application will be up and working by Saturday morning.

The authorities will then run a quick assessment that will be completed within a day and will be aimed at checking whether the person was a resident of the said house and that whether the house was actually damaged.

Once these facts are established, the person can get the compensation amount in cash from the DM”s office.

For the purpose, the government has also invited NGOs to help victims reach to DM office and register for ex-gratia compensation.