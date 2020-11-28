25K defaulting taxpayers to be persuaded to file GST returns by Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov. Nov 28 : The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) along with tax officials have decided to persuade 25,000 taxpayers, who have defaulted to file their GSTR-3B returns by the November 20 due date for the month of October, to file the same.

Tax officials have been directed to follow up personally with these defaulting taxpayers so that their GSTR-3B returns due for October get filed by Nov 30.

These 25,000 taxpayers, who have not yet filed their returns, were identified on the basis of last month’s statistics, said sources in the Department of Revenue on the condition of anonymity, after a high-level review meeting of the officials.

According to sources, in the review meeting, it was highlighted that about 25,000 top taxpayers of the last month have not yet filed their returns this month. Also, that so far this month, about 80 lakh GSTR-3B returns have been filed. It was also decided at the meeting that all such taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns shall be sent SMS and email communications and the GST registration cancellation process can be started for about 5.43 lakh taxpayers who have not filed their returns for the last six or more months.

Sources said the GSTN has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the returns in due time.

As per GST rules, for the supplies made in the month of October, the GSTR-3B returns were expected to be filed in a staggered manner by November 20, 22 and 24. Those having turnover of above Rs 5 crore annually are expected to file their GSTR-3B returns by November 20. However, these identified 25,000 taxpayers are yet to file their returns as on Saturday.

It may be recalled that in the month of September and October, the GST collection was Rs 95,480 crore and Rs 105,155 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, in its nationwide drive launched in the second week of November against fake GST invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the CGST Commissionerates have so far arrested 85 persons for availing or passing on ineligible input tax credit (ITC) fraudulently and have booked 981 cases against more than 3119 fake GSTIN entities identified across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.