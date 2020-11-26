26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Film, sports fraternity pay tribute to the martyrs

Mumbai: It has been twelve years today since the devastating terror attack unfolded in Mumbai, leaving 300 injured and over 166 people dead. On November 26, 2008, the terrorists attacked Nariman House, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Cafe Leopold and Cama Hospital in Mumbai. The 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four day.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Celebs mourn 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

On the twelfth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, people from sports and film industry including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranvir Shorey, Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and many others took to their social media handle to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard citizens.

"Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts," Kohli tweeted.

Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter said the wounds may have healed, but the scars remain.

"The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity. Remembering all our martyrs on this day. #MumbaiTerrorAttack," Tendulkar wrote.

The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity.

Remembering all our martyrs on this day.#MumbaiTerrorAttack — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture on her social media on the 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The post was captioned as, ”Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered…🙏🏻💐 #26thNovember #peace #healing”.

Akshay tweeted, "26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice".

26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2020

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: “Saluting the indomitable spirit of all the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect us and remembering the innocent lives we lost on 26/11.”

12 years ago our sovereignty was violated & around 200 innocent souls killed. Never forget 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 26, 2020

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack !

While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms.

Video courtesy : @scroll_in#MumbaiAttack #2611Attack pic.twitter.com/AmKPBccVO6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 26, 2020