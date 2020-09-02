26 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 2 : The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 26 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 198 patients still being treated, including three in severe conditions, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,234 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 85,066 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

