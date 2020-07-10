26 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya

By Qayam Published: July 10, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
BSF Border Security Force

Shillong: Twenty-six more personnel of the BSF have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the number of infections in the border-guarding force in the state to 91, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

They are all posted at the Border Security Force (BSF) frontier headquarters in Umpling, which has been declared a containment zone.

A senior health official said more tests will be conducted among the BSF personnel.

Around 300 personnel and their families reside within the campus, while nearly 50 personnel along with their families live outside the compound, a BSF official said.

The state now has 121 active COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said.

So far, 45 patients have recovered from the disease.

Source: PTI
