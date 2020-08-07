26 persons bitten by snake in UP village

Bahraich (UP): In the past 10 days, around 26 people have been bitten by snakes in Chilbila village of Bahraich district out of which one died earlier this week.

The person who died has been identified as Munshi Ram. Now, scared villagers are claiming that it is the same snake that has been biting people. The snake scare has gripped the villagers and some of them have even started leaving the village.

“Snakes are also biting the cattle while this particular female serpent was targeting the residents of our village,” said Pappu, a villager.

The locals are also calling snake charmers to catch the snake.

“This is the rainy season and there are a large number of snakes. We cannot catch all of them,” said Sharifa, a snake charmer.

Several villages in the area are currently waterlogged due to heavy rains and snakes are crawling out in large numbers.

The primary health centre, which is well stocked with snake vaccine, has been witnessing a rush of snake-bite victims.