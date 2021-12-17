26 women-led startups in WE HUB’s flagship incubation programme

Hyderabad: WE HUB, the state-run startup incubator for women entrepreneurs, on Friday announced the third edition of its flagship incubation programme. The list included 26 selected women-led urban tech start-ups.

SaaS, Healthtech, ConsumerTech, DeepTech, EdTech, FMCG and the sustainable sectors are a few of the industries that will be supported by the startups, said a press release from WE HUB.

The start-ups will receive mentorship from leading industry experts on business growth metrics, such as revenue-building, customer acquisition, sustainability, market expansion and product development roadmap, access to funds, cross border market connects and access to government.

On the occasion of the launch of the programme, CEO of WE HUB, Deepthi Ravula, said, “We are excited to launch our third cohort which consists of 26 startups, from across India. Three years from its inception, WE Hub has reached a stage where every sector of startup incubated with us can be directed to a programme that specifically tackles their need along with our partners,”.

“Programmes like WE Trade, Launchpad, WE Corner launched by us in the previous year along with well-designed coincubation programmes we are confident we have the best outcomes for the incubates at WE HUB,” she added.

The 9 month programme is designed with a targeted approach to provide entrepreneurs with a need-based intervention model to help them scale up. Startups from various cities in India – Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad – are part of the cohort.

Some of the selected startups are Moxie and hopper, Bluebot Robotics, Ikshana, Lauriko, Kula Studio, Abby, Mindful Grubs, Forward Parcel, Haemac, Shu Shu babies, Sortizy, Yugiene, Pillplus, Level App, Backbenchers, Lori health, Kaqzu Bottles, Artfils, Hunar, Mera Bills, People of Prints, Akna Innovations, FittR Bites, Innogle, among others.

The selected startups will receive access to industrial visits and international market access support through WE HUB’s partnerships with various corporates and international organizations. Additionally, they will receive one-on-one interactions and need-based mentorship sessions, added the release.

Based on factors like market competition, scale-up strategy, and product development plan, WE HUB will set goals for each start-up in the cohort and track the progress of the start-ups in addition to mentoring them.

The programme has had a successful previous cohort, with 24 start-ups that graduated in July 2021. Most of the startups from the second cohort grew their revenue by 25 per cent, while WE HUB supported five start-ups to pivot their business model after the pandemic struck.