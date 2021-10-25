26-year-old man takes his life in Safilguda railway station

Hyderabad: The body of a 26-year-old man who reportedly died by suicide was found on the railway tracks near Safilguda railway station.

The body was identified as Bharat Kumar’s, a resident of Bolluram, who was facing financial troubles and losses in his transport business, which may have been the reason behind his suicide.

Bharat had left his house on Saturday, citing work related to his business and did not return home. While his family attempted to trace him, the Government railway police personnel in Secunderabad found a body on the tracks near Safilguda on Sunday morning.

The police identified the body using documents found on it and informed the family members that the body was being shifted to Gandhi hospital for an autopsy.