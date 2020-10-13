26-year-old Mancherial woman secures four jobs in two-year span

Mancherial: 26-year-old Muddasani Usharani, who currently works as VRO of Kaghaznagar town, secured a post in Group IV service of which results were declared on Wednesday. This is not the first, but fourth government job she secured over the span of two years.

Cracking a government job is not an easy task, especially for married women who come from humble backgrounds. As there is only a minimal chance to succeed, many aspirants even fail to realise the dream. But Usharani astonished many, by bagging four jobs. Ushrani was initially selected as Forest Beat Officer in 2018 and then as Panchayat Raj Secretary and Village Revenue Officer (VRO).

A B.Tech graduate, Usharani said: “The experience of appearing in many examinations helped me excel. All I wanted to do was to fulfill my father’s wishes, who always encourages women to take up jobs on a par with men.”

“Once you secure a placement, you can gain self-confidence and easily shine in an examination. Perseverance and hard work play vital roles in reaching a goal,” she advised young government job aspirants.

Disclosing her future plans to Telangana Today, the mother of a three-month-old baby girl shared that her ambition was to achieve a post in Group I service of Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The 26-year-old attributed her accomplishment to unwavering support of her parents Srihari, a farmer, and Narsavva, and her husband Uday Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer with the Water Resources Department in Asifabad division.