26-year-old serial offender arrested under PD Act

21st October 2021
Hyderabad: A repeated offender, Abdul Azgar, was arrested on October 21 under the Preventive Detention Act by Rajendar Nagar police.

Abdul (26) said to be involved in seven instances of murder, has several cases registered against him in police stations across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. The accused actively partook in criminal activities in the area of Rajendranagar.

“He has been sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison for a period of one year, after being booked under the Preventive Detention Act to prevent him from committing further crimes,” the Inspector of police, Kamatipura remarked.

