26,025 Afghan kids killed/maimed since 2005: Report

Kabul, Nov 23 : In a new report released, a charity group revealed that at least 26,025 Afghan children were killed or maimed from 2005 to 2019 in the war-torn country.

The Save the Children report was based on data from the UN which showed that an average of five children were killed or injured daily for the past 14 years, the BBC reported on Monday.

According to the report, Afghanistan is among the 11 most dangerous nations in the world for children.

In 2019, the country accounted for the greatest number of killing and maiming violations of all the global conflicts covered in the charity’s report, with 874 Afghan children killed and 2,275 maimed.

The report said that more than two-thirds of those killed and maimed last year were boys “as a result of ground engagements between pro- and anti-government forces or of improvised explosive devices in both suicide and non-suicide attacks”.

Save the Children also said that between 2017 and 2019 there were more than 300 attacks on schools.

“Imagine living with the constant fear that today might be the day that your child is killed in a suicide attack or an airstrike. This is the grim reality for tens of thousands of Afghan parents whose children have been killed or injured,” the BBC quoted Chris Nyamandi, Save the Children’s country director in Afghanistan, as saying a statement.

The report was published ahead of the 2020 Afghanistan Conference, a meeting of international donors which is set to begin in Geneva on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.