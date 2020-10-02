2,637 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 16 deaths

Raipur: Chhattisgarh reported 2,637 new coronavirus cases and 16 more fatalities on Friday, taking the state’s case tally to 1,18,790 and death toll to 1,002, a health official said.

As many as 603 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,983 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 88,095.

The state now has 29,693 active cases, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 395 new cases, Durg 362, Raigarh 218, Janjgir-Champa 200, Korba 179, and Bilaspur 158.

“Of the latest fatalities, five died on Friday while 11 deaths had taken place earlier,” the official said.

The state recorded over 83,000 cases in the last one month.

With 34,582 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. The district has witnessed 437 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,18,790, New cases 2,637, Death toll 1,002, Recovered 88,095, Active cases 29,693, People tested so far 11,37,384.

Source: PTI