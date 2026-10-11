265 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 265 motorists were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend during a special drive on October 9 and 10.
Among all those booked, 237 were two-wheeler riders, 20 were four-wheeler drivers, five were three-wheeler riders, and three were heavy vehicle drivers. As many as 219 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 36-200, 26 recorded a BAC ranging from 201-300, and 20 recorded a BAC of 301-550.
The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).
From October 5-10, the local courts disposed of 97 cases of drunk driving; during this period, 91 offenders were let off with a fine, while six others faced a penalty and were asked to do social service.
Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.