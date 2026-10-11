265 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 265 motorists were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend during a special drive on October 9 and 10.

Among all those booked, 237 were two-wheeler riders, 20 were four-wheeler drivers, five were three-wheeler riders, and three were heavy vehicle drivers. As many as 219 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 36-200, 26 recorded a BAC ranging from 201-300, and 20 recorded a BAC of 301-550.

The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

Also Read 119 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

From October 5-10, the local courts disposed of 97 cases of drunk driving; during this period, 91 offenders were let off with a fine, while six others faced a penalty and were asked to do social service.

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.