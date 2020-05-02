With 27 fresh cases J&K tally touches 666

Jammu: Twenty seven more people tested positive on Saturday in J&K as the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 666 in the Union Territory.

An official statement said 27 more tested positive for COVID-19 including two from Jammu division and 25 from Kashmir division.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients has risen to 666 in J&K.

Out of these eight have died while 254 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases in J&K is now 404 out of whom 396 are in Kashmir division while eight are in Jammu division.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.