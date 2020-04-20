27 new patients in 24 hours, Old City reports 202 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Outbreak updates: The Old City of Hyderabad reported fresh spike confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours taking total positive cases in the Old City (Charminar Zone) rose to 202 by Monday evening. Yet, it is also reported that over 130 new recoveries.

The Old City added 27 new cases over the last 24 hours — it’s the biggest single-day addition, according to data from the zonal civic body as of 6:00 pm.

Fresh Jump in New Cases

Hyderabad’s Old City that is Charminar Zone reported 175 total cases as on April 19 and 50 Containment Zones. Today the Charminar Zone has detected 27 new cases over the last 24 hours. (As of April 20, 6:00 p.m.)

