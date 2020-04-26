27 test positive, J&K’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500

Jammu: Another 27 people tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, taking total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 523.

“Update- Total cases now 523. But dont let this number daunt you.This includes 137 recoveries too. Total Active positive cases are 380. We will keep doing aggressive testing and strict containment. And you have to support by #Stayingathome #Togetherwecan #Weshallovercome,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

All the new cases on Sunday are in Kashmir division.

So far, 137 patients have completely recovered while six have died.

Of the 380 active cases, 29 are in the Jammu division and 351 in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

