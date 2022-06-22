27-year-old Palestinian stabbed to death by Israeli settler

A 27-year-old Palestinian man was killed on Tuesday after being stabbed with a knife by a settler east of Salfit, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Health stated that the young man, Ali Hassan Harb, died of a direct stab wound to the heart with the settler’s knife, in the village of Iskaka, east of Salfit.

أهالي مدينة سلفيت في حضرة وداع ابنهم المهندس علي حرب الذي ارتقى عقب طعـنه من قبل مستوطن مساء أمس. pic.twitter.com/mL0R8evNIL — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 22, 2022

In the details, Ali Hassan Harb, was stabbed in the chest while he and a number of families confronted settlers who had set up a tent in a land located west of the village called “Al-Harayeq” with the aim of seizing it, adding that he was transferred to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit, where he was pronounced dead.

Harb’s funeral will take place after noon prayers on, Wednesday, in his hometown of Iskaka village.

As per media reports, the deceased was an electrical engineer who finished his studies at Al-Quds University three years ago. He had a job as an engineer but still worked at his family’s land when he had the time.

It is a continuation of the daily killing series practiced by the occupation in its various forms, through the exchange of roles between the army and settlers, which cannot be tolerated.

On Tuesday, Two Palestinians were wounded, during Israeli army raids that included several governorates in the West Bank.

The occupied forces used live and metal bullets, and tear gas canisters, to disperse the Palestinians who threw stones at its forces.

#متابعة الاحتلال يطلق قنابل الغاز صوب الأراضي الزراعية المحاذية لمنطقة التوغل شمالي بلدة بيت لاهيا pic.twitter.com/VSpnGpM9w3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 21, 2022

At dawn on Tuesday, the occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign that targeted more than 19 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.

This coincided with dozens of settlers storming the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in successive groups from the side of the Mughrabi Gate, and they performed Talmudic rituals and provocative tours, amid heavy security from the Israeli occupation forces.

قوات الاحتلال تخطر بهدم منزل في قرية جلبون شرق جنين ووقف البناء في 8 منازل أخرى.



"صور تعبيرية" pic.twitter.com/DfTr8dP8La — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 21, 2022