270 recover, 217 new Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu, Dec 30 : Recoveries again stood ahead of new coronavirus cases in J&K on Wednesday as 270 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while 217 new cases came to light.

An official bulletin said that the new cases included 116 from the Jammu division and 101 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 120,744 people have been infected by coronavirus in the Union Territory, out of which 115,830 have recovered, while 1,880 people have succumbed, including one on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases is 3,034, comprising 1,506 from the Jammu division and 1,528 from the Kashmir division.

