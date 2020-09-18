273 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in Tripura

Agartala: At least 273 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 20,972, a health department official said.

Six more fatalities took the death toll to 228.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 127 of the 228 COVID-19 deaths.

The northeastern state currently has 7,162 active coronavirus cases, while 13,559 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,47,962 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added.

Source: PTI