27th edition of Dubai shopping festival to start from Dec 15

Abu Dhabi: The 27th edition of the Dubai shopping festival (DSF) kicks off on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, and will continue until January 29, 2022, offering residents and visitors a line-up of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles and an array of promotions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The opening celebration of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to be a visual treat for spectators with a breathtaking light show of Burj Khalifa, dancing fountains, performing artists and much more.

الدورة الـ27 من مهرجان #دبي للتسوق تنطلق اليوم وتستمر لغاية 30 يناير المقبل، حيث تقدم باقة من عروض التسوق غير المسبوقة وبرنامج حافل من الفعاليات والأنشطة الترفيهية المميزة، ومجموعة كبيرة من الجوائز القيمة. pic.twitter.com/i48hD8N8Z5 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 15, 2021

The DSF opening-night fireworks displays are making a spectacular comeback with shows at 8.30 pm on Thursday, December 16, at Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, The Dubai Frame and La Mer.

This exceptional session of the festival will witness a range of events, live parties, drone shows, fireworks, as well as cooperation with the most famous brands, and many major raffles throughout the 45-day festival period, as well as promotions offered by stores. Local and international trade fairs will also be made available to allow residents and visitors to Dubai to enjoy exceptional experiences throughout the festival.

Tickets to the show start from Dirham 75. The show will also be broadcast live on MBC4, Wanasah and Dubai TV.

“The Dubai Shopping Festival was initially launched to boost local businesses, and has now grown into the world’s longest-running, internationally acclaimed retail festival,” The National News quoted reporting Ahmed AlKhaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.