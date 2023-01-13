28 Iranian journalists still in detention over anti-hijab protests

Tehran: At least 28 Iranian journalists who have been arrested are still in detention in connection with the protests that prevailed in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the Iranian morality police.

Tehran journalists association has published the names of 28 journalists who are still in detention as of January 11, including at least 9 women journalists.

Tehran journalists association issued the report on its Telegram messaging app channel, which stated that the number of journalists arrested since the beginning of the protests reached 70, and some of them were released on bail.

The names of Nilofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are also a part of the list. They were arrested by the Iranian regime for reporting the death of Mahsa Amini.

Following are the names of the 28 journalists who are still in detention

Farkhondeh Ashoori, a Freelance journalist and former reporter at Fars news

Iman Beh Pasand, a freelance journalist

Ehsan Pirbornabash, a freelance sports journalist and Humor columnist

Alireza Jabari Darestani, Journalist at Mehr news agency

Arya Jafari, a photojournalist at the ISNA news agency in the Isfahan branch

Nilofar Hamedi, a journalist and reporter at Shargh newspaper

Maliheh Daraki, a freelance photojournalist in Shiraz city

Mehrnoush Tafian, a local freelance journalist in Abadan city

Masoud Kordpur, editor- in- chief at Mukrian news agency

Elahe Mohammadi, a journalist and reporter at Hammihan newspaper

Rouholah Nakhaei, a freelance journalist

Vida Rabani, a freelance journalist at Shargh newspaper

Farzaneh Yahya Abadi, a local freelance journalist in Abadan city

Sajad Rahmani, a local freelance journalist in Gilan province

Ali Khatibzadeh, a reporter for the Kurdish Mukrian News Agency

Milad Alavi, a reporter with Shargh Daily’s website

Mehdi Ghadimi, a freelance journalist

Ashkan Shamipour, a freelance reporter, blogger, and the administrator of the Instagram page “Old Ahvaz”

Omid Hormouzi, a freelance sports reporter and a podcast host

Shahriar Ghanbari, editor-in-chief of the quarterly cultural and art magazine Badban

Hossein Yazdi, the editor in chief of online news website IranTimes and the news director of the Mobin24 news channel

Maral Darafarin, a freelance journalist

Payam Khodabandehlou, a cultural reporter for the movie website Cinemaf

Amir Abbasi

Ismail Khodari

Saeed Seif Ali

Amir Hossein Brimani

Milad Bedrig

Iran has been witnessing protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after she was arrested in Tehran by the morality police on suspicion of not respecting the country’s dress code.

The demonstrations involved people from all walks of life and different sects in Iran after Amini’s killing.

Iranian women are at the fore in the demonstrations, in which many young people participate, to chants of “Woman life freedom” and “Death to the dictator.”

The protests represent one of the country’s boldest challenges since the 1979 revolution.