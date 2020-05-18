28 Omanis stranded in Hyderabad evacuated by a relief charter

Hyderabad: On Monday, the GMR led Hyderabad International Airport handled a Departures Repatriation Flight for Oman Nationals stranded in Hyderabad City.

“A relief charter flight of Star Air – OG 9111, which operated purely as a domestic flight, departed on 18th May at 07.12 AM (Morning) with 28 passengers to Mumbai. As per the flight itinerary, from Mumbai, these passengers were to be airlifted by an Air India Express flight to Oman,” informed Airport Spokerperson.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Hyderabad International Airport is seamlessly handling evacuation flights both arrivals and departures with all safety protocols in place. So far the airport has handled 14 departures evacuations flights facilitating over 1000 foreign nationals stranded in Hyderabad City, Telangana to various countries.

The airport has also handled 09 Arrivals Evacuations flights under the first phase of the Govt. of India’s Vande Bharat Mission facilitating close to 1500 Indian Citizens from various foreign destinations. The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission has commenced with the first flight from Muscat to Hyderabad is expected on 18th May in the evening.

Later in the day of 18th May 2020, as part of the Second Phase of Vande Bharat Evacuation Mission Air India Express IX 818 from Muscat (Oman) is expected to land with Indian citizens at Hyderabad International Airport at around 5.35 PM (Evening).

Departures Repatriation Flight for Oman Nationals

All departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport as per all safety protocol in place.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

To meet these emergency requirements, apart from the State/Central Govt. representatives, State Police, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Immigration, Customs, a select group of personnel from GHIAL Terminal Operations, Airside Operations, AOCC (Airport Operations & Control Center), ATC (Air Traffic Control), IT Team, Landside Security, Airline Ground Handlers, ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting) services, RAXA security, Trolley Operators, Housekeeping Staff, among others were available to ensure safe and seamless arrivals of the passengers.

