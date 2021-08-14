285 suicides prevented near Hussain Sagar lake in 2021: Police

Hyderabad: The areas surrounding Hussain Sagar Lake have witnessed 285 attempts to suicide by various citizens which poses a cause for concern. To combat the same, the Hyderabad City Police in collaboration with the Lake Police staff have been patrolling the area.

The surrounding areas of the lake initially started out as a tourist hub for people to visit and unwind. However, the mass gatherings have also posed security concerns including suicides. The Hyderabad Police, taking the issue into consideration decided to collaborate with the Lake Police staff. The officials now constantly keep modifying their surveillance tactics to ensure no deaths.

According to police authorities, 13 individuals took their lives by drowning themselves in the lake so far in 2021. During this time, the Hyderabad City Police and the Lake police together claimed to have saved 285 lives which includes 15 lives in the last one week. This week also witnessed the death of two individuals who took their own lives.

As of Friday alone, as per a report by Telangana Today, the Lake Police rescued five women who were dealing with issues ranging from alcoholism to domestic turmoils. Post the rescue, the survivors were counselled and handed over to their families.

Appreciating the on-going efforts of the officials, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad felicitated the Inspector of Lake Police Station, Dhana Laxmi as well as other constables and home guards.