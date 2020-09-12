2,885 more test corona positive in Kerala

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 6:58 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 : Kerala recorded 2,885 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, even as the death toll in the state increased to 425 with 15 more fatalities.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 1,944 more persons had tested negative for the disease.

“At present, 28,802 persons are corona positive, whereas 75,848 patients have been cured so far in Kerala. In the past 24 hours, 43,954 samples were tested. Thiruvananthapuram district registered 566 new cases,” said Shailaja.

Across the state, 2,03,300 persons are under observation, including 22,177 in different hospitals. The hotspots in the southern state total 603.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

