2,892 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 2 : The surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued as the state reported 2,892 new infections on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,30,589, while 10 more people succumbed, pushing the death toll to 846.

Telangana stands at ninth place among the states in terms of number of positive cases. It has the eighth-highest death toll.

The health officials said the case fatality rate of the state is low at 0.64 per cent against the national average of 1.76 per cent. Out of the total fatalities, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

Of the fresh cases recorded in the state, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 477 cases, up from 347 the previous day.

The number of cases also increased in Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts abutting GHMC. While Rangareddy reported 234 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri saw 192 new infections. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 71 against 16 a day earlier.

With 174 cases, Nalgonda remained as the district with highest number of fresh infections after Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.

Karimnagar reported 152 new cases, Khammam 128, Warangal Urban 116 and Nizamabad 110. Siddipet and Suryapet saw a jump of 108 cases each.

The authorities conducted 59,421 tests during the last 24 hours but there was no information as to how many of these were rapid antigen tests. The number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 14,83,421.

According to a media bulletin issued from the office of the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, 26,739 primary contacts and 8,319 secondary contacts were tested during the last 24 hours. The results of 2,255 samples are awaited.

A total of 17 government and 35 private laboratories are conducting these tests while the state has 1,076 rapid antigen tests centres.

The officials claimed that with 39,952 samples tested per million population, the number of tests conducted in the state is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of the total 1,30,589 positive cases detected so far, 90,106, or 69 per cent, are asymptomatic while the rest are symptomatic.

During the last 24 hours, 2,240 people recovered from Covid, taking the total number of recoveries to 97,402. The state’s recovery rate stands at 74.5 per cent while the national average is 77.02 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 32,341 including 25,271 in home/institutional isolation.

Age wise Covid positive details show that 65.3 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years. Officials said that 24.71 per cent are above 51 years of age. About 10 per cent were aged below 20 years.

Officials said 64.41 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 35.59 per cent were female.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds under the government, 17,689 beds are vacant including 1,542 ICU beds and 4,556 oxygen beds.

The number of private hospitals treating Covid in the state has been increased to 187. They have 9,683 beds, out of which 5,320 are vacant.

