29 cases of ‘scrub typhus’ in Mathura, alert sounded

The health department has sounded an alert after the lab reports confirmed that 29 patients, aged between two to 45 years, had tested positive on Sunday.

By IANS|   Updated: 30th August 2021 2:59 pm IST
29 cases of 'scrub typhus' in Mathura, alert sounded
Representative image


Mathura: Twenty-nine cases of mite-borne rickettsiosis, known as ‘scrub typhus’, have surfaced during primary investigation in Mathura, a first for the district.

The health department has sounded an alert after the lab reports confirmed that 29 patients, aged between two to 45 years, had tested positive on Sunday.

Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

MS Education Academy

The most common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and sometimes rash. In severe cases, it can result in pneumonitis, encephalitis, mental changes ranging from confusion to coma, congestive heart failure and circulatory collapse.

Additional director of health department, A.K. Singh, said: “At least 29 cases of scrub typhus have been reported in Mathura district. Required medicines have been provided to the patients and none of them is critical. We have issued an alert regarding its spread to other districts.

“Early diagnosis is important. Patients are put on antibiotics and they recover fully after a week-long course of treatment.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button