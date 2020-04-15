29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Beni (DR Congo): Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday.

“CODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians,” said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community.

The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday.

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five militiamen were killed in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, the army said.

Source: AFP

