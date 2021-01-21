29-year-old Telangana man dies in US

Karimnagar: Months before his settled marriage was to take place, a 29-year-old native of Telangana on Monday died in the United States. Reports say that he died after suffering from high fever.

The man, identified as Pammidi Nikhil Rao, migrated to the US in 2015 after completing his engineering in a private university in Tamil Nadu. He was working as a software engineer and later, even secured an H-1 visa in 2020.

“He was supposed to visit us in February. His marriage was also due this year,” said Nikhil’s parents, distraught. As per local media reports, Nikhil was the adopted child of his parents. His biological parents were his father’s elder brother and sister-in-law.

Nikhil received his primary education in Carmel Convent High School, Elkathurthi, Warangal; High school education in Ekashila High School, Hanmakonda and Intermediate in Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad.

State health minister Eatala Rajender and local MLA on Wednesday visited Nikhil’s and offered condolences to his family members.