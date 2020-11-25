29-year-old woman nabbed with 20 kg ganja in Telangana

Rangareddy: Acting on a tip-off, a Special Operations Team, along with the local police, nabbed a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad for illegally supplying, procuring and possessing ganja, police said on Tuesday.

The police seized 20 kg ganja, a mobile phone, Rs 5,000 cash and a suitcase from the possession of Prameela Mugre, a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

“Prameela was involved in illegal ganja supply. She was planning to transport the ganja from Vizag to Mumbai. She used to purchase ganja from peddlers in Vizag at a cost of Rs 5000 per kg and sell at a higher price of Rs 10,000 per kg in Mumbai,” police said in a statement.

On Sunday, Prameela, who was on her way to Mumbai carrying 20 kg ganja, got down on Uppal X Road in Hyderabad to catch a bus to Mumbai.

“On credible information from a reliable source, we checked her suitcase and found nine packets of ganja each weighing approximately 2.25 kg,” a police officer said.

Source: ANI