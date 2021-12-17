2BHK houses worth Rs.11,000 crore completed in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao Friday said the construction of 2 BHK rooms at the cost of Rs 11,000 crore was complete across the state as part of the 2BHK housing scheme.

As part of the scheme, 2.85 lakh houses were being built across the state to be handed over to the poor for free. Speaking at the inauguration of the 2BHK Housing Colony in CC Nagar, Bansilalpet, the Minister said the housing colony had 248 dwelling units spread over 18 blocks built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,922 lakh.

The minister stressed that no other state has mooted a scheme like this, he further said, “chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision for free houses for the poor with Rs 18,000 crore was being executed successfully by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.”

Speaking of the flats, “Building a house and performing a marriage ceremony are the most difficult tasks in one’s life. For economically weaker sections, both these tasks are being done by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,”

The current value of these flats is estimated to be Rs 40 lakh. Earlier on Friday, the IT ministry put out a tweet regarding the inauguration of the flats.