2G internet service in J&K extended till May 11

Srinagar: The 2G internet service has been extended in Jammu and Kashmir till May 11, a government order said on Monday.

“There has been a spurt in terrorist violence with the launch of new terror outfits and the field agencies have well founded apprehensions of enhanced efforts by Pakistan for recruitment in the terrorist ranks as well as infiltration attempts, which heavily depend on high-speed internet,” read the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

It further said that misuse of data services by anti-national elements has the potential to scale up violent activities and disturb public order, which has till now been maintained due to the gradual easing of restrictions on access to the internet while ensuring that rights and interests of the citizens are not affected adversely.

The internet was banned in J&K at the time of revocation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. It was restored in a phased manner across the Union Territory. However, high-speed mobile internet services continue to remain suspended.

Source: IANS

