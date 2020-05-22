2G mobile internet restored in Srinagar

Srinagar: After being suspended for four days, 2G mobile internet was restored in Srinagar on Friday evening.

The low speed internet and mobile phone services except for BSNL were suspended on Tuesday morning after a gunfight between militants and security forces started at Nawa Kadal in downtown Srinagar.

Two militants including Hizbul Mujahideen top commander Juanid Sehrai were killed in that encounter.

The mobile phone service was restored on Tuesday evening however the mobile internet had continued to remain suspended.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.