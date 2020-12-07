2L doctors to protest across nation against Centre’s medical reforms

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Coinciding with the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by the protesting farmers on Tuesday, around 2 lakh doctors would hit the streets to oppose the government actions and policies in the field of health and medical education.

Cross sections of doctors from medical colleges, government services, general practitioners, specialists, resident doctors and medical students would take part in the public demonstrations.

The doctors, divided in the group of 20 each, would take over 10,000 spots across the country and demonstrate for two hours from 12 noon to 2 pm. The doctors told IANS that the protest would be silent, peaceful and in accordance to the Covid norms.

The protest is happening under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA) which is spearheading the campaign against the series of decisions taken by the Centre, including the latest move that allowed ayurveda postgraduate students to receive formal training to perform general surgeries and procedures in orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental fields.

The IMA informed that the demonstrations will be followed by a shut-down of non-essential non-Covid services in the coming days. “The public demonstrations will be followed by withdrawal of non-essential non-Covid services on December 11 from 6 am to 6 pm. All emergency services, including casualty, emergency room, critical care, ICUs, Covid care, emergency surgeries and labor room will continue to function. OPD services will not be available and elective surgeries will not be posted,” the apex association of private practitioners of modern medicine stated.

The IMA is agitating over three contentious issues whose repercussions they plan to bring forth in the public domain, including the latest amendment by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) that allowed ayurveda postgraduate students to receive formal training to perform 66 types of medical procedures.

“Ancient systems of medicines have a claim to the surgical procedures described in their ancient text. Further developments have to be through research and hard work of those practising those ancient surgeries. Transgressing the power vested due to the statuary status, CCIM has precipitated the crisis situation in the healthcare delivery of the Nation. Misappropriating surgical techniques and procedures of several specialties will end up only in compromising the patient care and safety,” IMA President Rajan Sharma said.

Another issue is the National Education Policy 2020, which proposes to phase out all institutions offering single streams and that all universities and colleges must aim to become multidisciplinary by 2040. Besides, the Niti Aayog has already formed four committees to formulate policies on integrative medical education, practice, public health and research.

“This move of the Central government is a regressive step and is a throwback to medieval ages. Mixopathy will result in loss of countless lives. India will also suffer a setback to all the indices of Health like life expectancy, Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Ratio etc. IMA demands withdrawal of the CCIM notification and the dissolution of the four Niti Aayog committees of mixopathy,” Sharma added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.