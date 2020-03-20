2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Bengal

Kolkata: A resident of south Kolkata’s posh Ballygunge area, with UK travel history, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of confirmed cases in West Bengal to two, an official said on Friday.

The youth, who is in his early 20s, landed here from the UK last Friday, and got admitted to the state’s primary referral hospitsl for infectious diseases ID Hospital, Beliaghata, with cough, fever and sore throat — symptoms of the deadly viral disease.

His swab reports received from the virology lab at National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases here confirmed he had contracted the infection.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.