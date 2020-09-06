2nd T20I: Australia elect to bat first against England (Toss)

Southampton, Sep 6 : Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the second T20I here on Sunday.

England had won the first of the three T20Is by two runs.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.