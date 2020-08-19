3.17 cr samples collected for COVID-19 testing so far: ICMR

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 19th August 2020 1:31 pm IST
New Delhi: A total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in India as of Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The figure includes 8,01,518 samples that were tested on Tuesday.
With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Source: ANI
