3.2 magnitude quake hits J-K

Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake occurred at 4.36 am at a depth of five km. There were no reports of any damage due to the tremors, the officials said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.