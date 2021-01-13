3.6 Lakh doses stocked, inoculation drive at 139 centers: Rajender

Hyderabad: Corona inoculation drive will begin in Telangana state as planned from Jan 16, according to Health Minister, E Rajender. He disclosed that 3.6 lakhs of Corona jab doses have arrived in Hyderabad for vaccination drive.

The minister visited Veerabhadra Swamy temple and offered special pujas at Kithakinda in Bhimafevarapally mandal in Warangal district.

Later the minister informed media that the state will take up the vaccination drive in 139 centers across the state.First the front warriors of health staff and workers will get the vaccine, Rajender said. As per central guidelines and ICMR norms the vaccination drive will be taken up.

As per the vaccination drive norms these doses are kept in cold storage and administer to the health wing.We have made elaborate arrangements in this regard as per directions from Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.