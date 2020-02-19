menu
3 Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind terrorists killed in encounter

Posted by Qayam Published: February 19, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Pulwama: The three terrorists who were killed in an encounter earlier on Wednesday belong to the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind, said Army sources.

The terrorists who were killed in an operation by the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat.

“Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier today.

Source: ANI
