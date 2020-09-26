3 arrested for betting on IPL match

Gurugram, Sep 26 : The Gurugram Police on Saturday said they have arrested three persons for online betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.

The accused were arrested from Tulip Society at Sector-107 in Gurugram, the police said, adding that incriminating material was also seized from them.

The material included a suitcase, 3 mobile phones, a notebook, a laptop and a pen drive.

The arrested culprits were identified as Kapil, a resident of Jyoti Park in Gurugram, Nitin of Arjun Nagar in Gurugram and Avinash of Ram Nagar in Gurugram.

“Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the trio when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

“The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Gambling Act at the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.