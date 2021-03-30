3 arrested for posing as govt officials and scamming people

Hyderabad: A white-collar offender was arrested by the city police for cheating about 100 people and collecting at Rs 3 crore from them through fraud. The accused posed as a senior government official, and scammed people after telling them he was in-charge of cooridnating for the state government’s two-bedroom house (2BHK) housing scheme.

Avushodapu Sudhakar, the accused, is a native of the Peddpalli district. He was arrested by the Hyderabad Police along with his two associates, who in fact posed as his ‘security guards’, after dressing up in safari suits. After creating a fake ID, he fooled people into believing that he was the personal assiatant to the chief minister.

That way, Sudhakar collected a whopping Rs 3 crore from several victims under the guise of providing them double bedroom houses. He also promised others allotment of government lands, government police jobs and also told them he would arrange for them to buy gold at cheaper rates than the market price.

After the arrest, the police seized material worth Rs 2.2 from Sudhakar. It included Rs 1.3 crore in cash, original property house documents worth Rs.1.03 crore, a Fortuner car worth Rs 14 lakh and 14 cell phones worth Rs 3 lakh. Other minor seized material includes a toy pistol (which according to the police looked very real), two pairs of safari dress, four fake id cards, three fake voter ID cards and three fake secretariat entry cards.

After the arrest, the accused were booked under eight different cases across different police stations in Hyderabad.