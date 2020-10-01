3 ATM burglars held in Ghaziabad after a gunfight

Published: 1st October 2020 11:08 pm IST
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police arrested three burglars after a gunfight early Thursday and seized equipment used by them to cut open ATMs, officials said.

Two of the burglars – Kamruiddin and Shahroon – were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire around 4 am in Kavi Nagar. The third – Usman alias Kaloo – was arrested unhurt, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The burglars were traveling in a car and when police signaled them to stop, they opened fire on them, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Police recovered a gas cutter used to break-open the ATMs, a black spray for blinding cameras, a burqa, and other clothes for hiding identity during a burglary from their vehicle, the SSP said.

The burglars have confessed to robbing an ATM kiosk in Vasundhara on August 31 and stealing mobile phones and cash from a shop in Avantika and Shastri Nagar on July 22, police said.

Source: PTI

