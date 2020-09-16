3 banjaras arrested for robbing several houses in Kolkata

Several items, including gold and silver ornaments, mementoes, mobile phones and laptops, were recovered from them

By Mansoor Published: 16th September 2020 1:12 pm IST
Kolkata: Three men, belonging to a group of banjaras, were arrested for allegedly stealing several valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, from many houses in different parts of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made based on complaints lodged by residents of Entally, Narkeldanga and Phoolbagan, they said.

Sleuths of the Anti-Burglary Squad of the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department found involvement of a male beggar with children and they led the officers to the group of banjaras, the brains behind the crimes, police said.

“During the investigation, we found that the group of banjaras was temporarily staying in the Sealdah station complex adjacent to the Entally police station area. We conducted a raid on September 11 night and arrested the three men,” a senior officer said.

Several items, including gold and silver ornaments, mementoes, mobile phones and laptops, were recovered from them, he said.

The items matched with those mentioned in the complaints, he added.

The three accused are in police custody till September 17 and the matter is under investigation, he said.

Source: PTI
