3 BJP men injured in attack by YSRCP cadres in Andhra

Amaravati: Three leaders of opposition BJP were injured in an attack by workers of ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satya Sai district on Tuesday.

A group of about 30 YSRCP men attacked BJP leaders who were addressing a press conference at Press Club in Dharmavaram town.

Armed with sticks, the attackers reached the Press Club in three four-wheelers, barged into the premises, and attacked the BJP leaders. They fled after the attack.

BJP’s Dharmavaram town President Raju and Secretary Ramu were among those injured. They were shifted to a government hospital and after first aid, were taken to Anantapur.

BJP leaders alleged that the remarks made by local MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy against BJP leader G. Suryanarayana at the YSRCP’s constituency level plenary on Monday led to the attack. The saffron party leaders were attacked when they were addressing a press conference to counter certain allegations made by the MLA.

After Tuesday’s attack, BJP supporters led by Suryanarayana staged a protest in front of DSP office in Dharmavaram demanding immediate arrest of the accused. He alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the MLA.

BJP national Secretary Y. Satya Kumar condemned the attack and warned that his party would not keep quiet to such attacks by the YSRCP. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were resorting to physical attacks on BJP functionaries for questioning their misdeeds. He demanded that the police also book attempt to murder case against the YSRCP MLA.

BJP state President Somu Veerraju warned that if such attacks continue, his party would launch “direct action”.