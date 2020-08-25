3 brothers killed in road accident in UP

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the truck driver was nabbed

By Mansoor Published: 25th August 2020 1:55 pm IST

Banda: Three brothers were killed and three members of their family seriously injured when their hired jeep was hit by a truck in Mutondh township here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Brothers Lakshmi, Ravi Karan and Narayan died on the spot when a speeding truck hit their jeep at a tri-section, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

Three other members of the family were seriously injured and were rushed to Kanpur for treatment, the SP said, adding that the victims were residents of Majhiva village under Baberu Kotwali police station area and they used to work as labourers in Delhi.

They were on their way to their village to participate in the last rites of an acquaintance by hiring the jeep, the SP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the truck driver was nabbed, he added.

Source: PTI
