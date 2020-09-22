3 Bulgarians among 5 nabbed in Goa ATM card skimming scam

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 11:39 pm IST
Panaji, Sep 22 : Five persons, including three Bulgarians, were arrested in North Goa district on Tuesday in connection with an ATM card skimming scam, police said.

A statement issued by the Goa Police said that three Bulgarians, namely Steven Lazarov, Husein and Radaslov, were arrested in the joint operation, conducted by officials of two police stations in the North Goa.

Two others who were arrested have been identified as Abdul Qadaar and Gurpreet Singh.

“Several laptops, card swiping machines and skimming cameras have been recovered from them,” the statement said. The gang was operational in Panaji and its suburb Porvorim.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
