3 children killed as lightning strikes UP village

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 14 : Three children were killed in Chitrakoot district after being struck by lightning in the Chilimal village.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the children had taken their goats for grazing in the forest area and were returning home.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ankit Mittal, said the children have been identified as Nanbabu Nishad, 12, Gudda Nishad, 13, and Radha Devi,8.

A man, identified as Dharmendra, was also injured and seven goats died in the lightning strike.

The SP said the bodies of the deceased children have been sent for post-mortem.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.