3 cr saplings to be planted on July 24 marking KTR’s birthday

Hyderabad: ‘Green India Challenge’, (GIC)–one of the major green initiatives in the country, will plant three crore saplings in an hour across Telangana on July 24, marking the birthday of TRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, also the GIC founder, released a brochure on ‘Mukkoti Vriksharchana’, (planting three crore saplings), here on Tuesday in this regard.

“We did ‘Koti Vriksharchana’ (planting one crore saplings), in February on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday.

This is another great attempt to gift to KTR as well by planting three crore saplings on his birthday,” an official release quoted the TRS MP as having said.

Rama Rao, son of Chandrashekhar Rao, is also referred to as KTR.

On July 4, GIC organized a mammoth event by planting ‘one million saplings in one hour’ in Adilabad district to mark the 58th birthday of former minister and TRS MLA, Jogu Ramanna.

Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge, a green campaign, which has now stepped into its fourth year and as part of it crores of saplings have been planted