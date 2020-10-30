3 criminals injured in 2 encounters in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 : In two separate encounters with Delhi police, three criminals received gun shot injures after the police teams engaged them in a gunfight in Bawana and Narela within a span of 24 hours.

In the first incident, four men from Gaurav Monti Gang were held after an exchange of fire on Thursday in Bawana. When the police team blocked their path, the miscreants opened fire on the police party from their car. The police team retaliated in self-defence.

During cross-firing, a total of 12 rounds were fired, resulting in two criminals sustaining injuries. The remaining two accused person were overpowered by the police. The injured Rinku and Vishal were involved in cases of murder, snatching and robbery.

In the second incident, a robber and an active associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana was arrested after an exchange of fire in the Narela industrial area.

A semi-automatic .32 pistol with 4 live cartridges and a Hero Deluxe bike were recovered from the accused, who has been identified as Tarun.

Source: IANS

