3 dead, 113 injured as typhoon lashes Vietnam

Hanoi, Sep 20 : At least three people were killed and 113 others injured as typhoon Noul lashed some provinces and cities of Vietnam over the past few days, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Sunday.

Three deaths were reported in the provinces Thua Thien Hue, Quang Tri and Ha Tinh, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ten houses collapsed, nearly 22,600 people were affected, and 1,715 hectares of rice and 1,561 hectares of crops were damaged, said the committee.

It further said that the typhoon also washed away four bridges and broke 217 electricity poles.

From January 1 to August 22, natural disasters have left 78 people dead or missing, and 156 injured in Vietnam, according to the committee.

The disasters, mainly floods, landslides and thunderstorms, also caused economic losses of over 4 trillion Vietnamese dong ($175 million) during the period, it added.

